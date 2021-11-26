Investors Buy High Volume of Kaleyra Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,311 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,600% compared to the average volume of 604 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $188,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $111,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,935 shares of company stock worth $1,724,301. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kaleyra by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 63.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

