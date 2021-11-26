Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,904 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,160% compared to the typical daily volume of 786 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.64 and a 200-day moving average of $441.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

