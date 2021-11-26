iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.41% of iRhythm Technologies worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

IRTC stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

