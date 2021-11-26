iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.41% of iRhythm Technologies worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

