iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 424,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $410,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.94 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

