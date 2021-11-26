iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

