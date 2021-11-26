iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,426 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

BATS USMV opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41.

