iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 193.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,342. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.28.

