iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 605,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,992,000 after buying an additional 139,279 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $51.02. 2,273,358 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

