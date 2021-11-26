iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $50.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

