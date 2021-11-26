iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lifted by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 6.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $59,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.06 and a 52 week high of $167.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

