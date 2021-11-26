iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $9.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.12. 137,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.18 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.