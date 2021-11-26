iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $465.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

