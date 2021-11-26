Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Isoray currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.90. Isoray has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Isoray by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

