ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ITV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.77. 60,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,046. ITV has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

