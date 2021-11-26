J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of SJM opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,391,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

