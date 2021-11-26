Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $125.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.71% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.
Shares of JACK opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $124.53.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
