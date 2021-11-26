Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $125.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.71% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of JACK opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

