James Grant Evaskevich Buys 30,000 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director James Grant Evaskevich purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,998,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,008,156.32.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.94.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

