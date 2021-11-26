James T. Treace Sells 17,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $303,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

