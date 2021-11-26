Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 842,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after buying an additional 89,004 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 116,097 shares during the period.

JMBS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.