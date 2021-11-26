Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 842,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after buying an additional 89,004 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 116,097 shares during the period.

JMBS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

