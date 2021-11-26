Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 3.72% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JSML. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.