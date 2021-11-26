Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

ADI stock opened at $182.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $134.96 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.