Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€9.80” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €11.06 ($12.57) on Monday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.