Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.56. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 788 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.