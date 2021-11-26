JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Stock Price Down 16.5%

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) fell 16.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Separately, Mizuho cut JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

