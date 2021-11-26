JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Insider Hans Joern Rieks Acquires 95,000 Shares

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) insider Hans Joern Rieks purchased 95,000 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £98,800 ($129,082.83).

JLEN stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.35). The stock had a trading volume of 411,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,674. The firm has a market cap of £619.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.86. JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

