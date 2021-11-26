Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Joby Aviation Inc. is involved in developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing. Joby Aviation Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners, is based in SANTA CRUZ, Calif. “

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.