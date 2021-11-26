Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Joby Aviation Inc. is involved in developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing. Joby Aviation Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners, is based in SANTA CRUZ, Calif. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Joby Aviation
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
Further Reading: Forex
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.