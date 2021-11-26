John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.90

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $17.45. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 41,234 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

