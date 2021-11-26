John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Stock Price Down 10%

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

John Menzies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

