JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target to GBX 1,100

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

UU opened at GBX 1,087 ($14.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,032.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,028.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

