JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPM stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 232,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.