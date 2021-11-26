JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $27.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

