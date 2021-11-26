Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 518 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $463.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

