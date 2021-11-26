Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $712,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $341.06 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

