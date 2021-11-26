Keep3rV1 Hits 1-Day Volume of $45.89 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $205.93 million and $45.89 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $1,029.64 or 0.01895830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00233594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

