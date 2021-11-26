Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) CFO Sells $47,768.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.69. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. Kemper’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

