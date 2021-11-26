KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $34,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

