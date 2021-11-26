KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.28. 54,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,914,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.87. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.36 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

