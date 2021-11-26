KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.44. 21,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.10 and a 200 day moving average of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

