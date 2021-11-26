KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have commented on V. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $7.44 on Friday, reaching $195.81. 131,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,419. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.