KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.00. 232,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

