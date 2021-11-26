Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 172.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,304 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $24,006,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth about $21,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 737,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.