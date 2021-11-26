Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lifted to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $19.40 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Klépierre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

