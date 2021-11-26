Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Kopin worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kopin by 28.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

