Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Korea Electric Power worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEP opened at $9.30 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on KEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

