Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 533.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF opened at $89.17 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.