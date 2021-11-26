Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,877 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,603,000 after acquiring an additional 859,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,604,000 after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,673,000.

INDA opened at $48.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81.

