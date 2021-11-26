Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $492,000 Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

