Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

