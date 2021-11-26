Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,407,000.

IEF opened at $113.90 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

